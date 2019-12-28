Blurred e5811017 ee08 4d16 ac97 b8a05c1d538a
Pick

Dancing With Myself | 80s Party + Pop Classics!

Münchens schönste 80s Party, bei der Pop Classics, auf Neue Deutsche Welle und 70s Disco Hits trifft, von Cure und Kiss bis Nena.

Cropped e5811017 ee08 4d16 ac97 b8a05c1d538a
Dancing With Myself Party
Sat 28.12.2019 23:00
STROM, Munich
4,00 € - 8,00 €

FACEBOOK GÄSTELISTE / GUESTLIST
► "Zusage" hier im Facebook-Event (bis 28.12. / 20Uhr) = Eintritt nur 4€ statt 8€
► Confirmation on Facebook (click on "Going" until 28 December / 8 pm) = admission only 4€ instead of 8€
► Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/456429168279188/
_______________________________________________

80s-Party • Pop-Classics • NDW • New Wave • Punk • 70s Disco • Hits & more …

Queen / Journey / Toto / Billy Idol / David Bowie / a-ha / Prince / Whitney Houston / Depeche Mode / Yazoo / Simple Minds / New Order / Human League / Fehlfarben / Marvin Gaye / Communards / Taylor Dayne / The Bangles / Belinda Carlisle / Blondie / Rolling Stones / Chuck Berry / Bronski Beat / Kim Wilde / Guns N’ Roses / Bon Jovi / Ideal / Stevie Wonder / The Cure / Kiss / Nena / Peter Schilling / The Pointer Sisters / Spider Murphy Gang / The Police / Ramones / Wham! / Tears For Fears / The Clash / Undertones / Falco / The Jackson 5 / Die Ärzte / Iggy Pop / Joy Division / Abba / INXS / Kraftwerk / Camouflage / Pink Floyd / Talking Heads / Duran Duran / Kajagoogoo / Daryl Hall & John Oates / Laura Branigan / Paul Simon / Pat Benatar / OMD / Pet Shop Boys / Soft Cell / Desireless / Talk Talk / Cardigans / Oasis / Smiths / Men Without Hats / Bonnie Tyler / Baltimora / Alphaville / Erasure / Donna Summer / Bruce Springsteen / Earth Wind & Fire / Fleetwood Mac / Cyndi Lauper / uvm.

Spotify Playlist
https://sptfy.com/dancingwithmyselfparty

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/dancingwithmyself_party/

_______________________________________________

Sa, 28.12.19
Strom München
Beginn: 23.00h, Tanzpauschale: 8€
Zusage bei Facebook bis 28.12.19, 20Uhr: 4€

Need a carefree night out? Get a HELMUT SURPRISE!

Take a break from endless decisions. Just pick a date and leave the rest to us.

This or similar events you will find here

Helmut's Picks Munich

Here you will find our handpicked tips and raffles for the most beautiful events of the city

STROM

Program

Lindwurmstr. 88, 80337 Munich

0049892-420-5715

www.strom-muenchen.com

More on this day

Show all recommendations on this day