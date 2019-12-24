TU 24/12/19

Blitznacht Spezial

BLITZ

DJ Donna [Blitz]

Jonas Yamer [Molten Moods]

Len Faki [Figure]

Tickets are available online and at the door!

Blitznacht Spezial, jingle bang edition awaits us! We kept it secret until now but you might have guessed the highlight already: None less than our good friend and one of our absolute favourites Len Faki himself returns to Blitz in good Christmas tradition. The Berghain resident and Figure labelhead is legendary and so will be his next appearance at our main floor. Spread the word and prepare for the best! Munich mainstay Jonas Yamer runs one of the city’s freshest imprints Molten Moods. If you want to get an idea of where he might steer the ship on Tuesday, we strongly recommend you to listen to his latest mix from the Lot Radio NYC. DJ Donna steps up to represent the finest resident qualities.

Blitznacht Spezial, Jingle Bang! Wir haben es bis jetzt geheim gehalten, aber vielleicht habt ihr den Braten schon gerochen: Niemand geringeres als unser guter Freund und einer unserer absoluten Lieblinge Len Faki selbst kehrt in guter Weihnachtstradition ins Blitz zurück. Der Berghain Resident und Figure Labelchef ist legendär und bedarf keiner weiteren Einführung. Verbreitet die frohe Botschaft und bereitet euch auf das Beste vor! Der Münchner Jonas Yamer betreibt eines der freshesten hiesiegen Labels Molten Moods. Wenn ihr euch eingrooven möchtet, hört euch seinen neuesten Lot Radio NYC Mix an. DJ Donna tritt in bester Residentmanier auf.

Set times for the night will be published on the day of the event at www.blitz.club.

