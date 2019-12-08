Blurred a945c68e 63ed 4eef ac31 8c40ef15f378
Pick

Hania Rani

Die Pianistin und Komponistin, die zwischen ihrer Wahlheimat Warschau und Berlin lebt, teilt durch ihre Musik ihre Faszination und Leidenschaft für das Klavier. Sensationell! ASK HELMUT

Cropped a945c68e 63ed 4eef ac31 8c40ef15f378
Pressebild
Sun 08.12.2019 20:00
Milla - Live Club, Munich
18,30 €
Buy ticket

Hania Rani is a pianist, composer and musician who splits her life between Warsaw, where she makes her home, and Berlin where she studied and often works. She has written for strings, piano, voice and electronics and has collaborated with the likes of Christian Löffler, Dobrawa Czocher and Hior Chronik, and released an album with her Polish group tęskno last year. She has performed at some of the most prestigious venues in Europe – from the National Philharmony in Warsaw, to Funkhaus in Berlin, to The Roundhouse in London (where she made her debut at the Gondwana 10th anniversary festival last October) and at festivals such as Open’er, Off Festival and Eurosonic. Her compositions for solo piano were born out of a fascination with the piano as an instrument, and her desire to interpret its sound and harmonic possibilities in their entirety and in her own way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0yRNQj2_tc

Source: Eventim

Need a carefree night out? Get a HELMUT SURPRISE!

Take a break from endless decisions. Just pick a date and leave the rest to us.

This or similar events you will find here

Helmut's Picks Munich

Here you will find our handpicked tips and raffles for the most beautiful events of the city

Milla - Live Club

Program

Holzstraße 28, 80469 Munich

0049 89 1892 3101

More on this day

Show all recommendations on this day