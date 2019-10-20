Version 1:

KOKOROKO (meaning 'be strong' in Urhobo) are a collective of musicians brought together by a love for Afrobeat. They specialise in a soul shaking, horn fueled sound with West African roots and Inner London hues.

Version 2:

KOKOROKO are a young, London based Afrobeat 8-Piece band led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Grey. We play music we love, we grew up with and our parents got funky to. Inspired by Fela Kuti, Ebo Taylor, Tony Allen and the great sounds that come out of West Africa, we put on a performance to honour the masters that taught us.

Trumpet – Sheila Maurice-Grey (Band Leader)

Alto Saxophone – Cassie Kinoshi

Trombone – Richie Seivwright

Guitar – Oscar Jerome

Keyboards – Yohan Kebede

Bass - Mutale Chashi

Percussion – Onome Ighmare Drums – Ayo Salawu

+ some serious friends!

Press quotes:

“As soon as Kokoroko hit the stage, the 900-strong audience was flawed by the band’s musical prowess and stage presence. The band’s beautiful soulful and spiritual compositions both healed the soul and got bodies moving! Without doubt they are ones to watch in 2018”

Nick Lewis, Operations Manager, Ronnie Scott’s

“The V&A was delighted that Kokoroko played a part in REVEAL festival, a week- long series of art and design commissions, fashion shows, and performances to celebrate our new Exhibition Road Quarter opening; the V&A’s largest architectural intervention in over 100 years. Their music was lively, original, and multi-faceted, contributing to a diverse cultural exchange that makes London’s arts, culture and music scenes one of the best in the world. Kokoroko performed at the press view and the public opening – a special V&A Friday Late in collaboration with Boiler Room – which drew in over 6,000 visitors to the Museum that evening.”

V&A Museum