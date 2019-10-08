Blurred 6ec5f1bf 83f7 4be6 b561 605189e269b4
Tiny Moving Parts

Aufgeladenen, tanzbaren Pop-Punk und gleichermaßen lustvoll-verfrickelten Emo serviert diese US-amerikanische Indieband. Neues Album mit dabei! ASK HELMUT

Tue 08.10.2019 19:30
Hansa 39, Munich
18,00 € - 23,00 €
TINY MOVING PARTS ist eine emotional aufgeladene Screamo/Math Rockband aus Minnesota. 2018 haben sie ihr viertes Studioalbum "Swell" veröffentlicht.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrBixEfy5Mk

