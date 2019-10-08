Aufgeladenen, tanzbaren Pop-Punk und gleichermaßen lustvoll-verfrickelten Emo serviert diese US-amerikanische Indieband. Neues Album mit dabei!
ASK HELMUT
TINY MOVING PARTS ist eine emotional aufgeladene Screamo/Math Rockband aus Minnesota. 2018 haben sie ihr viertes Studioalbum "Swell" veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrBixEfy5Mk
Hansastraße 39, 81373 Munich
089 72488-0
www.feierwerk.de