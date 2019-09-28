Telekom Electronic Beats pres. From Another Mind

Hadone LIVE [KAOS : Taapion]

La Staab [Blitz]

SHDW & Obscure Shape [From Another Mind]

Silent-One [From Another Mind : Intimate Silence]

Tickets are available online and at the door!

Tickets: http://bit.ly/33WNFmC

Caution! It`s time for a special rave premiere. Since their very first releases From Another Mind cause a stir in the techno world with their hard hitting but melodic approach. For their first Blitz showcase they present you an up and coming live talent from France. The creations of Hadone fuse 90`s influences and sharp comtemporary techniques. With acclaimed releases on Taapion and Grounded Jeremy definitely is one to watch. Of course the FAM crew members SHDW & Obscure Shape and Silent One must not be missing. The bigroom duo SHDW & Obscure Shape are responsible for the characterising output on their imprint. Their dramatic and often trance infused style made them an internationally sought-after act with a loyal following. Silent One operates in a similar vein with a focus on the dark low end. Additionally he is an avid collector and connoisseur of deep and spacy ambient, which he lives out through the Intimate Silence label. Our very own La Staab makes up for additional magic serving his psychedelic technoid cocktail.

Aufgepasst! Es ist Zeit für eine besondere Rave-Premiere. Seit ihren ersten Veröffentlichungen sorgen From Another Mind mit ihrem harten, aber melodischen Ansatz für Aufsehen in der Technowelt. Bei ihrem ersten Blitz-Showcase präsentieren sie euch ein aufstrebendes Live-Talent aus Frankreich. Die Kreationen von Hadone vereinen die Einflüsse der 90er Jahre und moderne Techniken. Mit gefeierten Veröffentlichungen auf Taapion und Grounded ist Jeremy definitiv einer, von dem man hören wird. Natürlich dürfen die FAM-Crewmitglieder SHDW & Obscure Shape und Silent One nicht fehlen. Das Bigroom-Duo SHDW & Obscure Shape ist für die charakteristischen Produktionen auf dem Label verantwortlich. Ihr dramatischer und oft von Trance geprägter Stil machte sie zu einem international gefragten Act mit einer treuen Fangemeinde. Silent One arbeitet ähnlich mit einem besonderen Fokus auf düstere Bassfrequenzen. Darüber hinaus ist er ein ausgesprochener Ambient-Liebhaber, was durch sein Label Intimate Silence unmissverständlich zum Ausdruck kommt. Unser La Staab sorgt mit seinem psychedelischen Techno-Cocktail für die passende Unterstützung.

Set times for the weekends are published every Friday noon at www.blitz.club.

PLEASE RESPECT OUR NO PHOTO POLICY!

NO PHONES ON THE DANCEFLOORS!

BE WHO YOU ARE! LOVE IS THE MESSAGE!