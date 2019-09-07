Blurred 99bda855 7848 4cab b4e3 876a5fb5ea56
Rant & Rave w/ Lehar

Lehars moderne elektronische Musik zeichnet sich ab als eine Mischung aus Klängen und Atmosphären dramatischer Effekte, die durch intime Basslinien und faszinierende Melodien gekennzeichnet sind. ASK HELMUT

HK
Sat 07.09.2019 23:00
Harry Klein, Munich
10,00 €

LEHAR

KAHJO
R&R | München

ZIMMERMANN
R&R | München

VJ: BERTA YAMINI
München

www.facebook.com/Leharmusic/
www.facebook.com/Kahjo-887980067881039/
www.facebook.com/zimmermanndj/

Harry Klein

Harry Klein

Sonnenstraße 8, 80331 Munich

www.harrykleinclub.de

