Radio 80000 x PP x Shrn Sommerfest

Eigentlich eh schon längst eine Institution: Das legendäre Container Collective Sommerfest, für das sich Radio 80000 mit dem Plattenlabel Public Possession und dem Skateladen SHRN zusammentut. Und das sogar 3 Tage lang! ASK HELMUT

Radio 80000
Fri 12.07.2019 18:00 + 2 dates
Container Collective, Munich
Admission free

SOMMERFEST
3 Days, 3 Nights

Vinyl – Digital – Compact Disc
by Radio 80000 and Public Possession

Instruction/Drinks/Service
by Container Collective and Soohotrightnow

SPECIAL OFFERS – SURPRISES

ⓕⓡⓘⓓⓐⓨ

Zwischendeck:
18-22 Giaco Giambo Soundsystem

Spanplatte:
22 Dj Trompete b2b Oliver Schwamkrug
00 Island Solo
01 Ghosttown Sound
03 Yeahlena
05 Ruffhouse

ⓢⓐⓣⓤⓡⓓⓐⓨ

Innenhof:
15 Trippie
16 Tzschako
17 DJ Lise
18 Slam City Jams
19 Lagué Moin
20 Fubingo
21 Obalski
22 Aandrum

Second Floor:
21:00 Veronika USA
22:30 Kanapee Nordwand
00:00 Teltschik
01:30 Radio Lakritz

... more tba

www.radio80k.de
www.publicpossession.com
www.soohotrightnow.com
WORLD WIDE ENTERTAINMENT

Container Collective

Program

Atelierstrasse Ecke Friedenstrasse, 81671 Munich

0172-866-1686

www.containercollective.de

