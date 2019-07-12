Radio 80000 x PP x Shrn Sommerfest

SOMMERFEST
3 Days, 3 Nights
Vinyl – Digital – Compact Disc
by Radio 80000 and Public Possession
Instruction/Drinks/Service
by Container Collective and Soohotrightnow
SPECIAL OFFERS – SURPRISES
ⓕⓡⓘⓓⓐⓨ
Zwischendeck:
18-22 Giaco Giambo Soundsystem
Spanplatte:
22 Dj Trompete b2b Oliver Schwamkrug
00 Island Solo
01 Ghosttown Sound
03 Yeahlena
05 Ruffhouse
ⓢⓐⓣⓤⓡⓓⓐⓨ
Innenhof:
15 Trippie
16 Tzschako
17 DJ Lise
18 Slam City Jams
19 Lagué Moin
20 Fubingo
21 Obalski
22 Aandrum
Second Floor:
21:00 Veronika USA
22:30 Kanapee Nordwand
00:00 Teltschik
01:30 Radio Lakritz
... more tba
www.radio80k.de
www.publicpossession.com
www.soohotrightnow.com
WORLD WIDE ENTERTAINMENT
Atelierstrasse Ecke Friedenstrasse, 81671 Munich
0172-866-1686