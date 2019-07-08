50 Years of Riot | Queerer Kurzfilmabend

50 Jahre Riot! Das QFFM :: Queer Film Festival München macht Krawall und gedenkt zur Pride-Week den New Yorker Stonewall-Riots von 1969 - weil Widerstand uns bis hierher gebracht hat. Aber das reicht noch lange nicht: Einen Abend lang zeigt das QFFM-Team deshalb Kurzfilme rund um queere Riots aus aller Welt im Bahnwärter Thiel.

Einlass: 18:30 Uhr | Beginn: 19:30 Uhr |

+++ Achtung: Darstellung von Gewalt +++

Eintritt 5€ Abendkasse |

--------------

50 years of Riot! The QFFM :: Queer Film Festival München makes noise and remembers the New York Stonewall-Riots of 1969 at the Pride-Week - because resistance has brought us this far. But that's not enough: For one evening, the QFFM team is showing short films about queer riots from all over the world at Bahnwärter Thiel.

Admission: 18:30 | Start: 19:30 |

+++ Attention: Representation of violence +++

Tickets 5€ box office