Blurred e4553bdf 5b03 4182 a7b2 b07aa4493e1b
Pick

50 Years of Riot | Queerer Kurzfilmabend

Das Queer Film Festival findet: "Widerstand hat uns bis hierher gebracht hat aber das reicht noch lange nicht!" und das sehen wir auch so! Film ab!

Cropped e4553bdf 5b03 4182 a7b2 b07aa4493e1b
Mon 08.07.2019 18:30
Bahnwärter Thiel, Munich
5,00 € - 5,00 €
Buy ticket

50 Jahre Riot! Das QFFM :: Queer Film Festival München macht Krawall und gedenkt zur Pride-Week den New Yorker Stonewall-Riots von 1969 - weil Widerstand uns bis hierher gebracht hat. Aber das reicht noch lange nicht: Einen Abend lang zeigt das QFFM-Team deshalb Kurzfilme rund um queere Riots aus aller Welt im Bahnwärter Thiel.

Einlass: 18:30 Uhr | Beginn: 19:30 Uhr |
+++ Achtung: Darstellung von Gewalt +++

Eintritt 5€ Abendkasse |
--------------
50 years of Riot! The QFFM :: Queer Film Festival München makes noise and remembers the New York Stonewall-Riots of 1969 at the Pride-Week - because resistance has brought us this far. But that's not enough: For one evening, the QFFM team is showing short films about queer riots from all over the world at Bahnwärter Thiel.

Admission: 18:30 | Start: 19:30 |
+++ Attention: Representation of violence +++

Tickets 5€ box office

Need a carefree night out? Get a HELMUT SURPRISE!

Take a break from endless decisions. Just pick a date and leave the rest to us.

This or similar events you will find here

Bahnwärter Thiel

Program

Tumblingerstraße 29, 80337 Munich

www.bahnwaerterthiel.de

More on this day

Show all event recommendations on this day