Sugarhill Gang + Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious 5

Bei diesen musikalischen Giganten des Hip Hop darf man mit Fug und Recht von lebenden Legenden sprechen: Wie kaum andere haben Sugarhill Gang den Rap geprägt. ASK HELMUT

Tue 02.07.2019 20:00
Milla - Live Club, Munich
39,65 €
Milla is proud to present:
THE SUGARHILL GANG / GRANDMASTER MELLE MEL & SCORPIO FURIOUS FIVE DJ C STYLES
The group that needs no introduction. Arguably the founders of recorded hip hop music with their instantly recognisable ‚Rapper’s Delight‘, and’Apache’The Sugarhill Gang, are bringing the classics back for an anniversary tour. This special tour with Rock & Roll and Grammy ‚hall of famers’Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio The Furious Five, who are widely regarded as among the most influential Hip Hop acts,play the legendary tracks, including the masterpieces The Message , White Lines and FreedomJump on it!

Source: Eventim

Milla - Live Club

Program

Holzstraße 28, 80469 Munich

0049 89 1892 3101

