Pick

Surreal w/ Julian Wassermann

Ein Münchner Vertreter des Melodic House und Deep Techno, der mit energetischen Sets auffällt und "Surreal" gut und gerne auf seine gesamte musikalische Karriere beziehen könnte. ASK HELMUT

Warner Music
Fri 21.06.2019 23:00
Harry Klein, Munich

JULIAN WASSERMANN
Kompakt | Stil vor Talent | Harry Klein | München

MELLOWFLEX
Harry Klein | München

VJ: COPY OF JUSTUS

www.facebook.com/julianwassermann/
www.facebook.com/mellowflex/

'Surreal' could almost be the title of Julian Wassermann's musical career.

The Munich based producer is currently one of the most respected within melodic house and deep techno. As a resident DJ at Harry Klein, Munich and numerous appearances in clubs like Watergate, Berlin at festivals like Pleinvrees, Amsterdam and SEMF in Stuttgart, Wassermann stayed in people's memories through his energetic and eclectic sets.

With his top 10 single "Gotland" (2019), Julian also made his international breakthrough. The techno single was released on "Kompakt" (Speicher), one of the most renowned labels worldwide. The collaboration was created with Florian Kruse from Berlin. Even giants on the scene such as Tale of Us, Kölsch and Joris Voorn clearly liked "Gotland" in their sets.

https://soundcloud.com/julianwassermann

Harry Klein

Program

Harry Klein

Program

Sonnenstraße 8, 80331 Munich

www.harrykleinclub.de

