Surreal w/ Julian Wassermann

'Surreal' could almost be the title of Julian Wassermann's musical career.

The Munich based producer is currently one of the most respected within melodic house and deep techno. As a resident DJ at Harry Klein, Munich and numerous appearances in clubs like Watergate, Berlin at festivals like Pleinvrees, Amsterdam and SEMF in Stuttgart, Wassermann stayed in people's memories through his energetic and eclectic sets.

With his top 10 single "Gotland" (2019), Julian also made his international breakthrough. The techno single was released on "Kompakt" (Speicher), one of the most renowned labels worldwide. The collaboration was created with Florian Kruse from Berlin. Even giants on the scene such as Tale of Us, Kölsch and Joris Voorn clearly liked "Gotland" in their sets.

