6 Performance 'Voyage: A Session to Remember' by Nahum

SPACE IS THE PLACE (4/4)

Intergalactic - Rahmenprogramm (2/2)

“Our imagination flies - we are its shadow on the Earth.”

Vladimir Nabokov

In your mind there is a trip in oblivion. Once we walked together on a remote surface and it’s time to remember. Please seat comfortably, close your eyes and let yourself go... our journey has begun.

'Voyage: A Session to Remembering...' is a project by artist Nahum that explores the possibilities of creating an artwork inside people’s minds, internal and immaterial. At the same time, this performance questions the access of space travel for all. 'Voyage: A Session to Remembering...' is a 40 minute long hypnosis performance where all the members of the audience participate. No one is observing and everyone will wake up remembering something new, a walk on the moon.

This performance has been shown in countries like Sweden, Mexico, UK, Germany, Japan, France, Brazil and Canada. It’s completely safe and it only requires the following:

- Participants must be willing and able to be hipnotised

- The performance requires active participation of the audience

- No drugs and alcohol should be ingested prior to the performance

- Feeling mentally, emotionally and physically stable during the day of the performance

- Have a strong desire to remember something you have forgotten

NAHUM (1979) is a Mexican artist, musician, multi-instrumentalist, performer and artistic director based in Berlin. His work combines outer space technologies, illusionism and hypnosis to create alternative and extreme perspectives of human experience. He is the Founding Director of the KOSMICA Institute and chaired the Technical Activities Committee for the Cultural Utilisation of Space (ITACCUS).

***

Limited capacity: please RSVP until 01.06.2019: [email protected].

The event will be in English.

***

BNKR – current reflections on art and architecture

Ungererstraße 158 / 80805 München

www.bnkr.space

+49 (0)89.689 0606 20

[email protected]