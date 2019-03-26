Support: Ponte Pilas

The Tigerman is all about roots, the essence of things, always keeping it real, gritty and true.The history, the path has the simplicity of the true rock n’ roll stories.From 2001 to 2006 he released 3 records that established him as one of Europe’s best kept secrets. Playing Festivals from Japan to Brazil.In 2009 he released FEMINA, a record about women with special guests like Asia Argento, Peaches, Lisa Kekaula, Becky Lee, Phoebe Killdeer, Cibelle, Maria de Medeiros...A year later the record was Platinum in Portugal and record of the year for newspapers and magazines like Les Inrockuptibles, Rock & Folk, Telerama, El Pais, among many others.Sold-out shows, festivals, praise from the press.The secret was out.In 2014, TRUE sees the daylight though the light is much darker, much more complex...it’s rock n’ roll but with orchestras and brass and drums with truthness on every corner, shape or sound coming off from this seminal record.In the words of Lindsay Hutton “True comprises the type of music that really has been known to save souls.”Undergoing massive tours across Europe, Brazil, Mexico or China, The Legendary Tigerman takes on the rock n’ roll ride full on, no more a one-man-band, now touring as an amazingly powerful trio, with drums and Baritone Sax.The most awaited 6th full length of The Legendary Tigerman debuted in the beginning of 2018!

The story of this album starts with a road-movie, HOW TO BECOME NOTHING, a three head project by Paulo Furtado, Rita Lino & Pedro Maia. In May 2016, the trio lands in LAX to film a psychedelic adventure in the form of a road-movie, between Los Angeles and Death Valley, about the philosophically disturbed journey of a man searching to become nothing. During two weeks of traveling, Paulo “Tigerman” Furtado spends his days writing the diaries of this imaginary man, acting, and at night, in motel rooms across the California deserts, armed with a Gibson SG, he starts writing the songs of MISFIT.

MISFIT was recorded at Rancho de La Luna, Dave Catching ́s legendary studio in Joshua Tree, in the heart of the Mojave Desert, and mixed and co-produced in Paris by Johnny Hostile (The Savages, John & Jehn) at Pop Noire Studios.