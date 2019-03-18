Pete Fij(alkowkski) was the singer, guitarist in Adorable (Against Perfection 1993 / Fake 1994) on the legendary Creation Records label, who topped the indie charts with their post-shoegaze / pre-britpop singles such as Homeboy & Sunshine Smile, before he joined up with his brother Krzys to form One Little Indian band Polak (Swansongs 2000 / Rubbernecking2002) which took in influences from the likes of Beck, Radiohead & dEUS. Fij went into musical exile having what he now describes as ‘a musical breakdown’ before re-emerging to widespread critical acclaim with two albums recorded together with the celebrated House of Love guitarist Terry Bickers (Pete Fij & Terry Bickers : Broken Heart Surgery 2014 / We Are Millionaires 2017).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHB8Vs7T7rc



With a voice compared to Lee Hazlewood, Lou Reed & Richard Hawley, Fij has also built up a reputation as an intelligent and talented songwriter (“the best lyricist since Jarvis Cocker last put pen to paper” The Independent), and a meandering life lived pursuing dreams on the fringes of the music business has given him “the requisite experience to fill his work with a resigned charm, and also, more importantly, the ability to attach that feeling to songs of forlorn lusciousness” The Arts Desk.

To celebrate being on this earth for 50 years, Pete Fij is embarking on a series of UK & European dates in the spring of 2019 where he will play songs from his back catalogue interwoven from some of the stories behind them as well as tales from his life. This will be a unique opportunity to get up close and very personal as Pete opens his heart through stories and song.

A new solo single will be released to coincide with these dates.