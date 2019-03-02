Modeselektor have been shaping the electronic music scene since the early 2000s with their flamboyant DJ sets and genre-melding productions. After their last album release in 2011 and the following Modeselektor live tour, they’ve been busy with Moderat, their side project with Apparat - being both in the studio and extensively on the road.

Now it’s time for Modeselektor LIVE again – come out and join them for their trademark adventures into sound, bass and beats!

Support act: CATNAPP

https://youtu.be/3oqKkwkn1sk