Modeselektor (live)

presented by ASK HELMUT

Achtung, Achtung: Szary und Gernot sind back! Zwei Garanten für dicken Sound ohne Scheuklappen und eine gute Zeit, wo immer sie die Bühne in Beschlag nehmen. ASK HELMUT präsentiert dieses Live-Spektakel! ASK HELMUT

Birgit Kaulfuss
Sat 02.03.2019 20:00
Alte Kongresshalle, Munich
32,00 € - 32,00 €
Modeselektor have been shaping the electronic music scene since the early 2000s with their flamboyant DJ sets and genre-melding productions. After their last album release in 2011 and the following Modeselektor live tour, they’ve been busy with Moderat, their side project with Apparat - being both in the studio and extensively on the road.

Now it’s time for Modeselektor LIVE again – come out and join them for their trademark adventures into sound, bass and beats!

Support act: CATNAPP

https://youtu.be/3oqKkwkn1sk

Der Kongress

Program

Alte Kongresshalle

Program

Theresienhöhe 15, 80339 Munich

de.wikipedia.org

