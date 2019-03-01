Blurred 5e43a74f dab1 4cec a2c3 241d60690b6b
Jean-Michel Blais

Für Fans von Eric Satie und Nils Frahm: Der franko-kanadische Pianist setzt auf minimalistische Arrangements.

Fri 01.03.2019 20:00
Heppel & Ettlich, Munich
15,00 €
Dans ma main, the sophomore release by pianist and composer Jean-Michel Blais, is an expansive album of post-classical piano with strands of electronic detail. Blending his conservatory skill and precise pop sensibility with synthetic accompaniment, Blais creates unique environments where the piano’s intimacy can be subtly disrupted at any time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ayk1_JPg46k

Blais sets the stage with gentle, consonant album opener “forteresse,” a reversed cascade of high tones and accidental ambience. As he describes it, “The fortress is our pillow, our bed, our house, our city where we safely rest at night, allowing our mind to ramble, floating between consciousness and id, darkness and lucid dream.”

Largely composed in one week of open exploration, Blais comes closer to the improvisational source of his writing, painting impressionistic stories within the fluid, indefinite outlines of dreams. Dans ma main rolls like clouds of nostalgic fog blown away on a clear wind, at once recalling and signifying the end of Il, his critically acclaimed 2016 debut album.

By contrast, Il was written and recorded by Blais over two years, culled from rolls of accumulated experimentation into an enchanting, unignorable arrival. Il unearthed an unknown musical imagination, with overwhelmingly intimate compositions cloaked in the romantic din of Montreal city noise. The debut album would go on to amass 50 million streams worldwide, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Classical chart in Canada 14 times, and transforming audiences globally.

For fans of: Nils Frahm, Chilly Gonzales, Erik Satie

Heppel & Ettlich

Program

Feilitzschstr. 12, 80802 Munich

089/181163

www.heppel-ettlich.de

