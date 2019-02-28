Tunnel Visions Vol 4: Ark Noir, Salomea & COW 牛

Tunnel Visions, presented by Ark Noir, is the conception of young, local artists, out to prove themselves in Munich’s growing musical subculture. This festival brings artists together with listeners in search of distinct moods in music. The sound of Tunnel Visions mixes electronic and acoustic instrumentalists & vocalists for a vivid evening of contemporary music. The event even takes place in a tunnel-like venue, Milla Club, a central hub of the city’s music scene.