Tunnel Visions Vol 4: Ark Noir, Salomea & COW 牛

Tunnel Visions bietet eine Plattform für junge aufstrebende Künstler aus der Münchner Szene, deren Sound sich irgendwo zwischen Live-Electro und Acoustic bewegt. ASK HELMUT

Thomas J Krebs
Thu 28.02.2019 19:00
Milla - Live Club, Munich

Tunnel Visions, presented by Ark Noir, is the conception of young, local artists, out to prove themselves in Munich’s growing musical subculture. This festival brings artists together with listeners in search of distinct moods in music. The sound of Tunnel Visions mixes electronic and acoustic instrumentalists & vocalists for a vivid evening of contemporary music. The event even takes place in a tunnel-like venue, Milla Club, a central hub of the city’s music scene.

Milla - Live Club

