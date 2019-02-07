Daniel Knox, wohnhaft in Chicago, spielt ein Piano, das sich wie ein müdes Tier durch die Akkorde bewegt, und singt mit schwerem Bariton – oft mit Streichern oder vorsichtiger Elektronika ummantelt – Geschichten über hässliche Kinder mit Husten, Einkaufszentren in Wegwerfbauweise, endlose Parkplätze in seiner Heimatstadt Springfield, Illinois, und die skelettale Essenz dessen, was dazwischen von der amerikanische Seele noch übrig bleibt.

Gerade in der englischen Musikpresse werden bei so viel Schmerz und Schönheit ganz viele Augen feucht. Nicht umsonst reicht schließlich auch die illustre Runde seiner Kollaborateure von David Lynch über Jarvis Cocker und Rufus Wainwright bis zu dem Fotografen John Atwood.

Long known for darkly distorting traditional American popular song styles—inspiring collaborations with David Lynch and Jarvis Cocker along the way— Daniel Knox’s latest work signals a new, more wide-ranging songwriting that invites listeners into his twisted world of time travel, abandoned shopping centers, and growing up in a slowly fading middle America.

Comprised of ten original songs inspired by shadowy memories of Knox’s childhood hometown of Springfield, IL, as well as two recent collaborative performances with noted photographer John Atwood, the album features Knox’s powerful and unique baritone along with backing vocals from The Handsome Family’s Brett Sparks and vibraphone by Thor Harris (Bill Callahan, Swans, Shearwater), all backed by a large ensemble of brass, strings, woodwinds, choir, synthesizers and other musicians. “Everything that came out of that,” says Knox about his work with Atwood, “and the work that followed, seems rooted thematically in the past, but the structures and arrangements felt like something new that had been there all along–like finding a hidden room in the house you grew up in.”

Several of the songs in this collection were composed while in residency at Robert Wilson’s Watermill Center in January 2012. Recordings took place there, in Knox’s Chicago apartment, in a makeshift studio in an industrial building with Justin Dennis, and at Chicago’s famed Electrical Audio with engineer, Greg Norman.

Knox has previously collaborated with artists such as David Lynch and Jarvis Cocker (contributing backing vocals to the latter’s “Further Complications’ album) and he has scored for film (The Poisoner, dir. Chris Hefner) and theater (Mary-Arrchie Theater Co’s The Glass Menagerie, Annie Baker’s The Aliens at The Pushkin Theater in Moscow, dir. Adrian Giurgea). He has performed with the Handsome Family, Richard Buckner, Swans, Josephine Foster, Jon Langford, Nina Nastasia, Rufus Wainwright, Andrew Bird, and Marc Ribot.