If we're not at the right place at exactly the right time, we won't find our way in." (D. Cooper)

Right place, right time:

24th of January, 8 pm, IMPORT EXPORT

Roadhouse Night w. Blue Haze & PAAR

& visual guidance by Kreuzer Lichtmaschine

Blue Haze

www.bluehaze.de

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPNUHB890zU

https://soundcloud.com/blue-haze-488398908

PAAR

http://paarmusic.com

https://paarmusic.bandcamp.com/