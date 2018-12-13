Blurred dfee4123 100e 4ebd 852c 72a0577cbe85
Pick of the day

Tunnel Visions Vol. 3

Tunnel Visions, präsentiert von Ark Noir, bringt junge, lokale Künstler auf die Bühne, die sich in der wachsenden musikalischen Subkultur Münchens ausprobieren wollen. Der Sound kombiniert elektronische und akustische Instrumente in zeitgenössischer Manier. ASK HELMUT

Cropped dfee4123 100e 4ebd 852c 72a0577cbe85
© Ark Noir
Thu 13.12.2018 20:00
Order Ticket

13,00 € - 16,00 €

This festival brings artists together with listeners in search of distinct moods in music. The sound of Tunnel Visions mixes electronic and acoustic instrumentalists & vocalists for a vivid evening of contemporary music. The event even takes place in a tunnel-like venue, Milla Club, a central hub of the city’s music scene.

Dr. Syros – Joint Practice

Lean back and listen or grab your feet and dance!
Both is possible and it should be. The reciprocity between rhythm and sound, the combination of jazz and hiphop that the German Band Dr. Syros is searching for, disables all those common listening patterns that one is used to.
Their new Album „Joint Practice“ was created for fun. Serious fun though, after all we‘re talking about four serious musicians,
who are creating this sound in order to present their idea of modern r‘n‘b infused jazz.

Ark Noir

A Munich-based collective that defies most typical genre association, Ark Noir blends electronic- inspired beats with instrumental improvisation to create new sounds derived from a plethora of influences. Not necessarily a “dance band,“ Ark Noir considers its music conducive to movement, capable of transmitting cinematic imagery into listeners’ minds.

AKAI KUREN

AKAI KUREN (the red crane) are soaring above rythm-centered spheres of experimental dance-music. In its live-set, the duo combines progressive beats with analogous synthesizers and enticing vocals to form looming clouds of imperious sound.
The epic yet spacey tracks are driven by rythmic beats, somewehre inbetween techno, backbeat, and hip-hop. The audiovisual live-show is mesmerizing – the slamming, jolting tracks will stay in your head for days.

13.12.2018 // Einlass: 20:00 // Beginn: 21:00
VVK: 13,00 € zzgl. Geb. // AK: 16,00 €

Discover new artists and places in Munich.

Treat yourself to a HELMUT SURPRISE. You pick the day, we choose the event for you from the day’s highlights.

This or similar events you will find here

Milla - Live Club

Program

Holzstraße 28, 80469 Munich

0049 89 1892 3101

More on this day