Tunnel Visions Vol. 3

This festival brings artists together with listeners in search of distinct moods in music. The sound of Tunnel Visions mixes electronic and acoustic instrumentalists & vocalists for a vivid evening of contemporary music. The event even takes place in a tunnel-like venue, Milla Club, a central hub of the city’s music scene.

Dr. Syros – Joint Practice

Lean back and listen or grab your feet and dance!

Both is possible and it should be. The reciprocity between rhythm and sound, the combination of jazz and hiphop that the German Band Dr. Syros is searching for, disables all those common listening patterns that one is used to.

Their new Album „Joint Practice“ was created for fun. Serious fun though, after all we‘re talking about four serious musicians,

who are creating this sound in order to present their idea of modern r‘n‘b infused jazz.

Ark Noir

A Munich-based collective that defies most typical genre association, Ark Noir blends electronic- inspired beats with instrumental improvisation to create new sounds derived from a plethora of influences. Not necessarily a “dance band,“ Ark Noir considers its music conducive to movement, capable of transmitting cinematic imagery into listeners’ minds.

AKAI KUREN

AKAI KUREN (the red crane) are soaring above rythm-centered spheres of experimental dance-music. In its live-set, the duo combines progressive beats with analogous synthesizers and enticing vocals to form looming clouds of imperious sound.

The epic yet spacey tracks are driven by rythmic beats, somewehre inbetween techno, backbeat, and hip-hop. The audiovisual live-show is mesmerizing – the slamming, jolting tracks will stay in your head for days.

13.12.2018 // Einlass: 20:00 // Beginn: 21:00

VVK: 13,00 € zzgl. Geb. // AK: 16,00 €