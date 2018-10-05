Psychedelic Porn Funk Party // Endless Summer

8,00 € - 8,00 €
- Endless Summer -
Munich's most notorious underground party is celebrating the end of a wonderful season, come and join the enthusiasm of breaking out the ordinary and hold up the light,
This time with a classic line-up spinning Psych Rock, Afro Beats, Funk and Psychedelika from all around the world.
If you are up to exploring a new scene of wild partying beyond the ways of the mainstream, come and find yourself enlightened.
♅ Psychedelic Lightshows and installations ♅
♅ Completely analogue visions by Kreuzer Lichtmaschine ♅
♅ 60s and 70s Erotic Videoshows ♅
♅ 18+ Adult Content ♅
Finest Funk/Psychedelica DJ Sets by
♅ SKURREAL ♅
https://www.mixcloud.com/SKURREAL/psychedelic-wonderfuzz-13
♅ Thur Deephrey ♅
https://soundcloud.com/thurdeephrey
https://www.mixcloud.com/thurdeephrey
♅ Norton East from Afrovisions ♅