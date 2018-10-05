Psychedelic Porn Funk Party // Endless Summer

- Endless Summer -

Munich's most notorious underground party is celebrating the end of a wonderful season, come and join the enthusiasm of breaking out the ordinary and hold up the light,

This time with a classic line-up spinning Psych Rock, Afro Beats, Funk and Psychedelika from all around the world.

If you are up to exploring a new scene of wild partying beyond the ways of the mainstream, come and find yourself enlightened.

♅ Psychedelic Lightshows and installations ♅

♅ Completely analogue visions by Kreuzer Lichtmaschine ♅

♅ 60s and 70s Erotic Videoshows ♅

♅ 18+ Adult Content ♅

Finest Funk/Psychedelica DJ Sets by

♅ SKURREAL ♅

https://www.mixcloud.com/SKURREAL/psychedelic-wonderfuzz-13

♅ Thur Deephrey ♅

https://soundcloud.com/thurdeephrey

https://www.mixcloud.com/thurdeephrey

♅ Norton East from Afrovisions ♅