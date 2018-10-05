Blurred 753b7962 ea2c 45c2 b95f 5921a92c9abf

Psychedelic Porn Funk Party // Endless Summer

Einatmen und tief abtauchen in die verruchten 60-er und 70-er Jahre - Zwischen dem klassischen The Doors Sound gibt's Afro Beats, Funk & Psych Rock auf die Ohren und 60s & 70s Erotik-Videoshows. Uhlala! ASK HELMUT

Cropped 753b7962 ea2c 45c2 b95f 5921a92c9abf
(c) Lindsey Bahia
Fri 05.10.2018 22:00

8,00 € - 8,00 €

- Endless Summer -

Munich's most notorious underground party is celebrating the end of a wonderful season, come and join the enthusiasm of breaking out the ordinary and hold up the light,
This time with a classic line-up spinning Psych Rock, Afro Beats, Funk and Psychedelika from all around the world.
If you are up to exploring a new scene of wild partying beyond the ways of the mainstream, come and find yourself enlightened.

♅ Psychedelic Lightshows and installations ♅
♅ Completely analogue visions by Kreuzer Lichtmaschine ♅
♅ 60s and 70s Erotic Videoshows ♅
♅ 18+ Adult Content ♅

Finest Funk/Psychedelica DJ Sets by

♅ SKURREAL ♅
https://www.mixcloud.com/SKURREAL/psychedelic-wonderfuzz-13

♅ Thur Deephrey ♅
https://soundcloud.com/thurdeephrey
https://www.mixcloud.com/thurdeephrey

♅ Norton East from Afrovisions ♅

Discover new artists and places in Munich.

Treat yourself to a HELMUT SURPRISE. You pick the day, we choose the event for you from the day’s highlights.

Import Export

Program

Schwere Reiter Str. 2, 80797 Munich

www.import-export.cc

More on this day