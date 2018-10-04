Masego - Lady Lady Tour

Masego is a Jamaican Rooted, DMV based Jazz Vocalist, Saxophonist and Producer. His "Trap Scatting," "Arbitrary Sax" and "TrapHouseJazz" Band, has won him praise and support from names like Diddy, Solange, Michelle Phan and music authorities such as XXL, BBC radio, HOT97, HypeTrak, DJ Booth, Okay Player and even Universal Music Group.

He captivates every audience with his songs made on the fly via his Looper pedal as well as his witty interludes delivered with the character "Uncle Sego. He has his own Line Dance (Sego Step), his own Band and his own catch phrase. HIDY HIDY HIDY HO!.

https://soundcloud.com/masegomusic