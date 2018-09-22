Dancing With Myself!

80s • Pop-Classics • 60s/70s • NDW • Indie • Punk • Disco

Billy Idol / Kim Wilde / Prince / The Cure / The Ramones / Falco / Depeche Mode / The Beatles / The Smiths / Fleetwood Mac / A-ha / Oasis / Fehlfarben / David Bowie / Bronski Beat / Chuck Berry / Elvis Presley / Human League / Nena / Toto / The Police / The Strokes / The Jackson 5 / Chic / Madonna / Journey / The Clash / Queen / New Order / Joy Division / Ideal / Blondie / Dexy Midnight Runners / The Undertones / Earth Wind & Fire / Spandau Ballet / Simple Minds / The Beach Boys / Chubby Checker / Camouflage / Yazoo / Men Without Hats / Hubert Kah / Spider Murphy Gang / The Kooks / The Wombats / ABC / Billy Ocean / The Bangles / Whitney Houston / Buzzcocks / Curtis Mayfield / The Who / The Doors / The Rolling Stones / Junior Senior / Michael Jackson / White Stripes / Gurr / Von Wegen Lisbeth / The Kinks / Ultrafox / Madness / Paul Simon / Cyndi Lauper / uvm..

Spotify Playlist

https://open.spotify.com/user/2xxkiqkmdz5ricpm48d6b8ew4/playlist/4BAuh69GzozY9VeaOrLJEv?si=jCE6zVdiQYm0eMWPLOR2dw