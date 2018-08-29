Blurred 6c91e6ac 4ff8 4160 babc c2b5f28cbaaa
Pick of the day

Joasihno Mobile Disko [LIVE]

Melodien und Mechanik sind zentrale Themen in Joasihnos experimierfreudigem Songwriting-Prozess geworden. Ihre Mobile Disko gleicht einem Klanglabor, mit dem die beiden bereits in den Staaten und in UK unterwegs waren. Toll! ASK HELMUT

Cropped 6c91e6ac 4ff8 4160 babc c2b5f28cbaaa
© Joasihno
Wed 29.08.2018 20:00

Admission free

Joasihno Mobile Disko
im Import Export Garten zum Sonnenuntergang!

Cico Beck (Aloa Input, the Notwist) and Nico Sierig return with a special „in the box“ set of the regular „Joasihno“ Setup.
All built in one case this tiny completely battery driven „Mobile Disko“ was built for performing on the streets and shows all parts of Joasihno’s music: robot instruments, sound installations, analogue synths, world-percussion and computer-programming.

Joasihno draw inspiration from experimental pioneers like Mort Garson and the melancholy of Kraut-Electronica, with the knowledge of contemporary beat-making and in big admiration of the chansons of Moondog and the patterns of Steve Reich. Psychedelic machine street music from Munich.

Eintritt frei / Spende erwünscht / Open Air

https://youtu.be/mu5rS0rFy-k

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Fliegt nicht in die Tropen – kommt zu uns in den Garten!
Dieses Jahr bleibt das Import Export den ganzen August geöffnet. Es ist zu schön!

ab 12 Uhr Tischtennis, Mitagstisch, gegrillte Pide, Kuchen, Kaffee & kalte Getränke
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

IMPORT EXPORT OPEN
https://www.facebook.com/events/482454452224691/

Discover new artists and places in Munich.

Treat yourself to a HELMUT SURPRISE. You pick the day, we choose the event for you from the day’s highlights.

This or similar events you will find here

Import Export

Program

Schwere Reiter Str. 2, 80797 Munich

www.import-export.cc

More on this day