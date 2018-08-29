Joasihno Mobile Disko [LIVE]

Joasihno Mobile Disko

im Import Export Garten zum Sonnenuntergang!

Cico Beck (Aloa Input, the Notwist) and Nico Sierig return with a special „in the box“ set of the regular „Joasihno“ Setup.

All built in one case this tiny completely battery driven „Mobile Disko“ was built for performing on the streets and shows all parts of Joasihno’s music: robot instruments, sound installations, analogue synths, world-percussion and computer-programming.

Joasihno draw inspiration from experimental pioneers like Mort Garson and the melancholy of Kraut-Electronica, with the knowledge of contemporary beat-making and in big admiration of the chansons of Moondog and the patterns of Steve Reich. Psychedelic machine street music from Munich.

Eintritt frei / Spende erwünscht / Open Air

https://youtu.be/mu5rS0rFy-k

Fliegt nicht in die Tropen – kommt zu uns in den Garten!

Dieses Jahr bleibt das Import Export den ganzen August geöffnet. Es ist zu schön!

ab 12 Uhr Tischtennis, Mitagstisch, gegrillte Pide, Kuchen, Kaffee & kalte Getränke

