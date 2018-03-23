Blurred 58540b60 23c2 458f bd0d 2d917c3ad224

It's a Dub Ting w/ Stand High Patrol│Pupajim, Rootystep, Macgyver, Merry│IADT

It's all about the Bass! Die Jam für jeden mit Vorliebe für große Boxen und tiefe Frequenzen. Diesmal mit dem Stand High Patrol Kollektiv aus Frankreich zu Gast in der Muffathalle. ASK HELMUT

© Elemental Wave
Fri 23.03.2018 23:00
Pupajim - stand high patrol

hosted & powered by Elemental Wave Soundsystem

STAND HIGH PATROL
Pupajim - Rootystep - Mac Gyver - Merry

The original Dubadub Sound from Brittany / France for the first time in Munich !!

3 hours set / Soundsystem Session

The identity of Stand High comes from the unique voice of its singer and the singular style of his dub. Over the years the sound has developed a particular style integrating a set of personal and eclectic influences to his dub. This style, named “dubadub”, is defined as a subtle blend of dub, dubstep, hiphop and digital reggae. Built like the Hip Hop instrumentals are, the Dubadub is an hybrid and dynamic style that find its followers among fans of dub, hip hop and electronic music.

Source: Facebook

Muffathalle

Program

Zellstr. 4, 81667 Munich

