Munich Sessions - Henny Herz & Dirty Old Spice

Henny Herz

No matter what stage Henny Herz performs on, her voice finds its way through every corner of the room leaving her audience captivated. No matter who accompanies the Munich native on stage - whether a simple arrangement of her vocals and a guitar or piano, or a fuller arrangement of drums, double bass and her sister on backing vocals, the soul of her music never fails to connect straight to the hearts of her endearing audience. Henny Herz weaves the melancholy of folk with the lightness of swing and pop into bouncy guitar rhythms and fervent, expressive vocals. It takes special skill to lead the audience to erupting applause with a repertoire as reposeful as herz.

Dirty Old Spice

Dirty Old Spice combines 2 voices with raw drum rhythms and heavy guitar riffs played through several amplifiers.

This results in kind of dancy alternative rock music - be part of these guys’ powerful live-show!

Hinter Dirty Old Spice stecken die beiden Münchner Musiker Jon Muse-Lee und Tom Ivers. Wie bei einem guten Wurschtbrot basieren die Stärken dieser außergewöhnlichen Kreation auf einer simplen 2er Kombination aus Schlagzeug und einer, durch drei Verstärker gespielten, Baritongitarre. Das Ergebnis ist druckvoller Alternative/Indie Rock, wobei vor allem der zweistimmige Gesang ein wichtiges Merkmal darstellt.Lasst euch von der energetischen Liveshow der Jungs mitreißen!