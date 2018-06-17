Superfood Brunch by Epi-Food

Felicitas Riederle and Alexandra Stech will make an incredible yummy vegan superfood brunch-buffet for you. They will serve granola cakes, chia pudding, overnight oats, poffertjes (mini-pancakes), salty stuff like hummus & cremes, a variety of glutenfree and wheatless breads & croissants. And you can style your smoothiebowl directly form the smoothiebowl-bar with a bunch of superfoods.
Enjoy the special green culinary journey !
reservation:
https://loveocado.de/reservation/
19,90 € p. Person (no drinks included)
34,90 € p. Pers. (drinks included)
Web
www.epi-food.com
Insta:
www.instagram.com/epifood
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRO9HG-hd3xke4xkaze-ceA
Kardinal-Faulhaber-Straße 1, 80333 Munich
0049-89-2-154-0790