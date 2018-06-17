Blurred ca2ebadd 1110 4645 9517 ba7bde9a0cb7

Superfood Brunch by Epi-Food

Veganer Brunch vom Allerfeinsten! Von würzigem Humus über Chia Pudding bis hin zu Granola Kuchen; diesem Buffet kann niemand wiederstehen! ASK HELMUT

Sun 17.06.2018 10:00
20,00 € - 35,00 €

Felicitas Riederle and Alexandra Stech will make an incredible yummy vegan superfood brunch-buffet for you. They will serve granola cakes, chia pudding, overnight oats, poffertjes (mini-pancakes), salty stuff like hummus & cremes, a variety of glutenfree and wheatless breads & croissants. And you can style your smoothiebowl directly form the smoothiebowl-bar with a bunch of superfoods.
Enjoy the special green culinary journey !

reservation:
https://loveocado.de/reservation/

19,90 € p. Person (no drinks included)
34,90 € p. Pers. (drinks included)

www.epi-food.com
www.instagram.com/epifood
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRO9HG-hd3xke4xkaze-ceA

The Lovelace

Kardinal-Faulhaber-Straße 1, 80333 Munich

0049-89-2-154-0790

www.thelovelace.com

