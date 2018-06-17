Superfood Brunch by Epi-Food

Felicitas Riederle and Alexandra Stech will make an incredible yummy vegan superfood brunch-buffet for you. They will serve granola cakes, chia pudding, overnight oats, poffertjes (mini-pancakes), salty stuff like hummus & cremes, a variety of glutenfree and wheatless breads & croissants. And you can style your smoothiebowl directly form the smoothiebowl-bar with a bunch of superfoods.

Enjoy the special green culinary journey !

reservation:

https://loveocado.de/reservation/

19,90 € p. Person (no drinks included)

34,90 € p. Pers. (drinks included)

#epifood #epiyou #feedyourdna

#plantbased #vegan #tasty

Web

www.epi-food.com

Insta:

www.instagram.com/epifood

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRO9HG-hd3xke4xkaze-ceA