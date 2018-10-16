Tanz-Theater-Performance von Jasmine Ellis

Fasziniert vom zunehmenden Niedergang des Einfühlungsvermögens prallen Künstler aufeinander. Weil wir uns eingestehen müssen, dass die Gräben um uns herum tiefer geworden sind, bitten Tanz, Theater und Live-Musik höflich: Bitte stehen Sie nicht in der Tür. Bitte blockieren Sie die Gänge nicht. Wenn Sie zuletzt vor einem YouTube-Video geweint haben, wäre es vielleicht mal wieder schön ins Theater zu gehen?

ENGLISH

Dance Theater Performance by Jasmine Ellis

Fascinated by the rapid decline of empathy, artists crash together. Admitting that the waters around us have grown, dance, theatre and live-music weave together, asking politely: Please don’t stand in the doorway. Don’t block up the hall. Pondering if the last time we cried was in front of a YouTube video, maybe going to the theatre would be nice.