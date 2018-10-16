Blurred 0ce24445 1cb1 4a10 a5b0 94f30dc272da

EMPATHY

Wer wissen will, wie es um sein Mitgefühl bestellt ist, geht heute ins Schwere Reiter. Bei dieser analogen Verbindung von Musik und Tanz kann sich niemand vor den Emotionen wehren, die von der Bühne ins Publikum schwappen. Wer während dieser Performance sein Handy nicht weglegen kann, dem ist nicht mehr zu helfen. ASK HELMUT

Ray Demski
Tue 16.10.2018 20:30
8,00 € - 15,00 €

Tanz-Theater-Performance von Jasmine Ellis

Fasziniert vom zunehmenden Niedergang des Einfühlungsvermögens prallen Künstler aufeinander. Weil wir uns eingestehen müssen, dass die Gräben um uns herum tiefer geworden sind, bitten Tanz, Theater und Live-Musik höflich: Bitte stehen Sie nicht in der Tür. Bitte blockieren Sie die Gänge nicht. Wenn Sie zuletzt vor einem YouTube-Video geweint haben, wäre es vielleicht mal wieder schön ins Theater zu gehen?

ENGLISH

Dance Theater Performance by Jasmine Ellis

Fascinated by the rapid decline of empathy, artists crash together. Admitting that the waters around us have grown, dance, theatre and live-music weave together, asking politely: Please don’t stand in the doorway. Don’t block up the hall. Pondering if the last time we cried was in front of a YouTube video, maybe going to the theatre would be nice.

Dachauer Straße 114, 80636 Munich

0892-189-8226

www.schwerereiter.de

