From elegiac techno to deep orchestral pop ballads, Apparat‘s work always has a common denominator: an elegance embracing and providing nuanced layers of detail and a near-universal beauty. As a member of Moderat, working alongside Ellen Allien or as a solo performer, Apparat has sought to transcend the sense of the dance floor and the concert hall alike. Rigorously attending to every element integrated into his musical work, Apparat focuses on the micro to enhance the macro, in emotional and memorable melodies that echo in the memory with broad and seldom simple rhythmic constructions. He’s achieved becoming an always-current and dynamic reference on the international electronic music scene. Apparat has more recently focused on production in the panorama of cinema, TV series, and theatre, gaining recognition and awards that continue to place him as a musician in high-demand. His work for the film “Capri – Revolution” just won for Best Soundtrack at the Venice Film Festival, and his collaboration with Transforma, and with the installation and performance artists, Manufactory, has just opened at the Barbican in London.

