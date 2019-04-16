Blurred f72c4343 f66b 41e8 a6c6 fe19dc31c230
Pick of the day

Apparat

Nach dem großen Erfolg mit Moderat vergangenes Jahr wendet sich Sascha Ring alias Apparat wieder seinem Solo-Projekt zu. Aufregende elektronische Klangwelten, reduziert, aber keineswegs monoton. ASK HELMUT

Cropped f72c4343 f66b 41e8 a6c6 fe19dc31c230
© Studio LordZ
Tue 16.04.2019 19:30
Alte Kongresshalle, Munich
36,00 €
Buy ticket

From elegiac techno to deep orchestral pop ballads, Apparat‘s work always has a common denominator: an elegance embracing and providing nuanced layers of detail and a near-universal beauty. As a member of Moderat, working alongside Ellen Allien or as a solo performer, Apparat has sought to transcend the sense of the dance floor and the concert hall alike. Rigorously attending to every element integrated into his musical work, Apparat focuses on the micro to enhance the macro, in emotional and memorable melodies that echo in the memory with broad and seldom simple rhythmic constructions. He’s achieved becoming an always-current and dynamic reference on the international electronic music scene. Apparat has more recently focused on production in the panorama of cinema, TV series, and theatre, gaining recognition and awards that continue to place him as a musician in high-demand. His work for the film “Capri – Revolution” just won for Best Soundtrack at the Venice Film Festival, and his collaboration with Transforma, and with the installation and performance artists, Manufactory, has just opened at the Barbican in London.

https://youtu.be/z52wgFDZEIc

You want to go out but skip endless decisions?

Get a HELMUT SURPRISE: You pick the date, we choose the show for your night out!

This or similar events you will find here

Alte Kongresshalle

Program

Theresienhöhe 15, 80339 Munich

de.wikipedia.org

More on this day

Show all event recommendations on this day