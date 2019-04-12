Debuting music from their forthcoming Impulse! records release (March 2019) The Comet is Coming is the soundtrack to an imagined apocalypse.

In the aftermath of widespread sonic destruction what sounds remain? Who will lead the survivors to new sound worlds? Who will chart the new frontier? In a warehouse somewhere in London 2013 a meeting would take place between three musical cosmonauts. They would pool their energies to build a vessel powerful enough to transport any party into outer space.

It is after the end of the world, the stage is a spacecraft, the mic is an accelerator, brace yourself for The Comet is Coming

King Shabaka - saxophone

Danalogue - keyboards

Betamax - drums

https://youtu.be/FKcV2FQcIfk