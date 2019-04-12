Blurred 5401adb4 1e4c 4fdb ad06 436e6ab1373f
The Comet Is Coming

Keine andere Band vereint so feist Jazz, Electronica und Funk wie dieses Trio aus London. Locker flockig beweisen diese Grenzgänger, dass der Name Programm ist: 2017 veröffentlichten sie ihr letztes Studioalbum mit Titeln wie "Cosmic Dust" oder "Do The Milky Way". Großartige Gute-Laune-Tunes. ASK HELMUT

© The Comet is Coming
Fri 12.04.2019 20:00
STROM, Munich
25,00 €
Debuting music from their forthcoming Impulse! records release (March 2019) The Comet is Coming is the soundtrack to an imagined apocalypse.

In the aftermath of widespread sonic destruction what sounds remain? Who will lead the survivors to new sound worlds? Who will chart the new frontier? In a warehouse somewhere in London 2013 a meeting would take place between three musical cosmonauts. They would pool their energies to build a vessel powerful enough to transport any party into outer space.

It is after the end of the world, the stage is a spacecraft, the mic is an accelerator, brace yourself for The Comet is Coming

King Shabaka - saxophone

Danalogue - keyboards

Betamax - drums

https://youtu.be/FKcV2FQcIfk

STROM

Program

Lindwurmstr. 88, 80337 Munich

0049892-420-5715

www.strom-muenchen.com

