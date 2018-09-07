Limbo Lichtspiele: The Seventh Walk. Regie: Amit Dutta

"The Seventh Walk", directed by Amit Dutta (Indien. 2013, 70 Minuten) is inspired by the works of a contemporary Indian artist Paramjit Singh who paints abstract landscapes, giving free rein to the imagination.

In the film, wandering through a forest the painter sees a mysterious footprint and hears the strains of music, which lead him deeper into nature in pursuit of its source, hoping that it might lead to his innermost seeking. As he wanders, he rests under a tree; in his sleep he sees himself walking, painting, stones defying gravity, a small girl taking the sky-route to deliver his daily fruit and milk, seasons changing and years passing. He wakes up and walks into the landscape made-up of his own paintings where the object of his quest might await him.

The sound of stringed instruments and the life of the valley(the wind whistling, wings flapping, birds calling, rustling water, flies buzzing), paint an aural equivalent to the majesty of the woods and trees as light plays with them.

Participation in international festivals / awards:

Selection: International Film Festival Rotterdam, 2014

Selection: Documentary fortnights by Museum Of Modern Art (MoMA), 2014

Selection: 57th edition of San Francisco International Film Festival, 2014

Closing Film of ‘Cinema XXI’ section, Rome Film Festival, 2013

https://vimeo.com/91013271